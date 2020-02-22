Hannah Clarke’s heartbreaking texts

Mother-of-three Hannah Clarke fled her controlling husband with her young kids in tow only months before their tragic deaths.

Now, days after they were horrifically killed, Ms Clarke's most recent text messages have been revealed by a close friend - showing the hope she had for her future.

In a series of text messages published on 10 Daily, Ms Clarke told a friend was excited for the new year and even praised the Queensland Police in helping her escape her abusive relationship.

"Things are pretty bad but I'm so glad I took the big step," she said.

"I have all my babies back together and they can't be taken again (for a while at least!) thank god for amazing police officers going above and beyond.

"I'll get there and 2020 will be my year."

In series of texts with a friend, Ms Clarke says she's relieved she "got out when she did". Picture: 10 Daily.

It’s believed Ms Clarke was separated from her husband at the time of her death. Picture: Supplied.

In another text exchange, Ms Clarke said her honesty during the court process meant she had "nothing" to worry about. "I just have to remember to trust the process," she optimistically told her friend.

"The universe will always reward you."

Ms Clarke, 31, and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were killed when 42-year-old Rowan Baxter torched the family car on a quiet Brisbane street before taking his own life.

It is understood the couple had separated in November and were working on custody arrangements.

Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke told the Daily Mail their daughter's estranged husband was a "control freak".

"She had to get the kids and just go without saying anything, because he was such a control freak and would get into her headspace and she would give in," Mr Clarke said.

Reassuring her friend as much as herself, Ms Clarke wrote: "I just have to remember to trust the process." Picture: 10 Daily.

The doting mum-of-three was optimistic about what the future her for her and her babies. Picture: Supplied.

Hannah Clarke with her two daughters. Picture: Supplied.

Ms Baxter had previously spoken to Queensland Police about "domestic violence issues", Detective Inspector Mark Thompson confirmed on Thursday.

"Every situation is unique and needs to be approached that way," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said.

"There is no excuse for perpetration of violence in our community.

"There is certainly no excuse for perpetration of violence among families behind closed doors."

He said police had worked with the Brisbane Domestic Violence Service to support Ms Clarke and Baxter had also been referred to support services.

Mr Baxter was reportedly due to face court on April 8 after breaching a domestic violence order.