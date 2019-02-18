‘Save me’: Chilling text before alleged rape

A woman who claims a former union boss raped her after a night out allegedly messaged a friend shortly before the incident asking her to "save me".

Former Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union boss Dave Hanna is accused of forcing himself on her at her apartment in the northern Brisbane suburb of Taigum on March 4, last year.

It is alleged he also took videos and photos of her genitalia without her consent.

Hanna appeared in the Brisbane District Court today where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and another of recording in breach of privacy.

Crown prosecutor Michael Lehane told the jury Hanna met the woman, who cannot be identified, at the Eleven rooftop bar in Fortitude Valley about 12.45am.

The court heard she was asked to leave a few minutes later because she was so drunk.

Mr Lehane said a security guard's evidence and CCTV footage would show the woman appeared "dazed and confused" and "unsteady on her feet".

The court heard Hanna offered to accompany her and pay for the taxi home. Mr Lehane said the woman would give evidence Hanna kicked in her front door, because she had lost her keys, and followed her inside.

He said the jury would hear she sent a Facebook message to a friend that said "save me".

About a minute later, she sent a message to an ex-boyfriend that said "please help me".

Mr Lehane said the woman would say she remembered Hanna following her to her room, where he proceeded to lie on top of her.

She's expected to tell the jury she told him several times she didn't want to, but that he proceeded to have sex with her.

"She doesn't remember anything after that," Mr Lehane said.

"The next thing she remembers is waking up on top of her bed and he wasn't there."

Police allegedly found two deleted videos on Hanna's phone that showed him digitally penetrating the woman's vagina.

They make up the second and third counts of rape.

The court heard there was no dispute that Hanna had sex with the woman. But it will be for the jury to decide if she gave consent, or had the cognitive to capacity to do so.

Mr Lehane said it was the crown case that Hanna "took advantage of her intoxication and vulnerability".

The trial is expected to last five days.