One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
Politics

Hanson milks Labor support for dairy bill

22nd Oct 2019 12:55 PM

Federal Labor will back Pauline Hanson's bid to set a base price for milk and install a mandatory code of conduct for dairy farmers and processors.

The One Nation leader put the bill to parliament last Wednesday, saying the processors and retailers were being "cold-hearted and cruel" and putting their profits ahead of the viability of dairy farms.

Labor MPs meeting in Canberra on Tuesday agreed to back the legislation.

Senator Hanson also won support from the opposition last week for an inquiry into the re-regulation of the industry, while the government fast-tracked a mandatory code of conduct to take effect in January rather than mid-2020.

dairy farmers drought pauline hanson politics

