Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firebrand Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson faces crash at Queensland election
Firebrand Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson faces crash at Queensland election
Politics

Hanson talks up party chances

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st Oct 2020 8:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREBRAND Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson made an election eve campaign stop in Townsville, where her self-named party was a significant contender in 2017.

Senator Hanson, who has been running a low-profile, on-the-ground campaign, fervently disagrees with election polling that points to a crash in One Nation's vote.

She said she was "quietly confident" of One Nation picking up the seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and Cook and in other seats was backing the minor party's preferences to push the LNP over the line.

The party had a hiccup just as the election campaign kicked off, with the disendorsement of high-profile Thuringowa candidate Troy Thompson. He was replaced with small business owner and self-confessed Hanson fan Jeni Alexander.

One Nation came close to taking the seat of Thuringowa in 2017, clocking 45 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote.

PHON's sole state MP is Steven Andrew in the seat of Mirani, based in Sarina, south of Mackay. Senator Hanson is certain he will be returned.

She said she did not see either major party winning majority government and the party, in a hung parliament, would back the LNP because "Labor have got to go".

Originally published as Hanson talks up party chances

one nation pauline hanson politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRICK OR TREAT: How to stay safe, keep local and have fun

        Premium Content TRICK OR TREAT: How to stay safe, keep local and have fun

        Family Fun She has more fun than kids do at Halloween, and along with guidelines from NSW Health, facepainter has some tips for this year’s big event

        FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

        Premium Content FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

        News Check out five of the best and newest singles from Northern Rivers musicians this...

        Teachers ‘outraged’ over decision to close schools

        Premium Content Teachers ‘outraged’ over decision to close schools

        News Mega school development was announced for the North Coast this week

        REVIEW: Planet Fungi, a delightful trip into unknown worlds

        Premium Content REVIEW: Planet Fungi, a delightful trip into unknown worlds

        News Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak have put together a fantastic film that...