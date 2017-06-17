Happiness found in a plate of greens

YOU might have heard of methylation, a fancy term for a biochemical reaction within your body that affects mood, skin, blood glucose regulation, wound healing and many other processes.

If you know about methylation you might also have heard of the MTHFR gene mutation that makes methylation difficult for many of us and promotes development of conditions like depression, anxiety, addictions, acne, even muscle pain and fatigue.

You can obtain relatively inexpensive genetic tests now to determine whether your genes for methylation are defective.

But even without the testing there's something in your diet that can help your methylation processes and boost your health.

Something ordinary.

Something most of us don't eat enough of: greens.

These vegetables, particularly raw greens, contain an important nutrient for methylation: folic acid, also known as folate or folinic acid.

The name for this nutrient comes from where it's most abundant, in green leafy vegetables.

It's in quite a few other foods as well, but green vegetables are a particularly rich source.

As folate is a water soluble vitamin your body can't store it, you have to top up on it each day.

Vitamin C, found in all fresh raw fruits and vegetables, also helps the methylation process along by 'recycling' the folate so it can be used again and again to make the biochemical process happen at the right rate to keep you healthy and happy.

The big challenge is how to include more of these greens in your diet.

The easiest way is to enjoy a salad every day. Not just salad in a sandwich, but a real salad; about two cups of salad vegetables with plenty of leafy greens like lettuce, dandelion leaves, rocket and herbs. Plus a yummy dressing, of course.

Then for your evening meal aim to cover half your plate with steamed greens.

You can even add greens to your breakfast: for example, lay a couple of rocket leaves on top of the bread before topping with eggs or savoury mince.

Green smoothies are okay too, but try not to overdo them, as some raw greens regularly included in this drink, like kale, actually need to be cooked first to disable the phytic acid that can block the uptake of minerals.

One last tip to help you eat more leafy greens: wrap them in a damp tea towel and enclose in a plastic bag to keep them fresh in your fridge.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. www.olwenanderson.com.au