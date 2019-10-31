Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

‘Happy crying’: Veronicas’ Jess engaged to musician

by Jonathon Moran
31st Oct 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

It is two Veronicas officially off the market with word Jess Origliasso is engaged to partner Kai Carlton.

The pop singer took to social media to announce the news, sharing a shot of a large diamond sparkler.

"Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike," she wrote. "I've been happy crying for 2 hours. I've never felt so full."

Jess from the Veronicas announced her engagement on Instagram.
Jess from the Veronicas announced her engagement on Instagram.

Musician Carlton also shared the news on Instagram after popping the question at the iconic Joshua Tree in California.

"She said 'yes' and I'm the happiest mf alive. @jessicaveronica here's to a lifetime of love and memories. Thanks for being in my life."

Origliasso's twin sister, Lisa, married American actor Logan Huffman in November last year.

Jess has previously dated actor Ruby Rose and Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan.

She has been dating Kai for a year, having met through friends and celebrating the anniversary with a few days holiday at Joshua Tree.

Kai Carlton's Instagram announcement of his engagement to Jess Origliasso.
Kai Carlton's Instagram announcement of his engagement to Jess Origliasso.

In June, Carlton addressed speculation about his gender, confirming he is "trans male" in an Instagram question and answer session in which he was asked why he participates in LGBTQI+ events.

"Maybe I just don't say it that much because I don't see a reason to really say it socially," he said. "But I'm a trans male, so that's why I am prideful."

Jess Origliasso.
Jess Origliasso.

 

Jess Origliasso is engaged to partner Kai Carlton.
Jess Origliasso is engaged to partner Kai Carlton.
Engaged: Jess Origliasso and Kai Carlton.
Engaged: Jess Origliasso and Kai Carlton.

More Stories

dating editors picks engagement jess origliasso kai carlton veronicas

Top Stories

    Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

    premium_icon Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

    Business One of the world’s leaders in short-term accommodation has urged the state government to turn it’s back on the proposed rental legislation

    Toddler critical after being 'dragged five metres' by car

    premium_icon Toddler critical after being 'dragged five metres' by car

    News Gold Coast child struck by car in driveway during horror accident

    CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

    premium_icon CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

    News Bystanders tried desperately to save the hang-gliding instructor

    DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

    premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

    News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards