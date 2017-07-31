Hare Krishna School enrols its 100th student

WE DID IT: The Hare Krishna School at Eungella is celebrating a few milestones including its 100th and 101st student enrolment.

EUNGELLA'S Hare Krishna school community is bursting with pride as it enrols its 100th student.

Having fluctuated with enrolment over the years, the school is now celebrating its ongoing commitment to education and on Monday, July 31 celebrated its success.

Principal Victor Machevsky said he was honoured that many parents were relocating to the Tweed for their children to attend the Hare Krishna School.

"The beautiful surroundings of the Tweed valley, the climate and the vibrant community of people aspiring for higher values in life creates a very attractive environment for families visiting from other parts of the country and overseas,” Mr Machevsky said.

"Having experienced the results of value-based education combined with a kind and supportive community, we naturally wish to share this with others and therefore feel delighted that our small rural school has grown and is continuing to grow and develop.”

As the school expands, preparations are under way for more classrooms to facilitate the 120 students enrolled for the 2018 school year, including 20 HSC students enrolled for years 11 and 12.

"This phase includes two classroom buildings and a full size basketball court, as well as pathways and gardens to preserve the natural beauty of our school's surroundings,” Mr Machevsky said, referring to the new high school campus under construction.

It is a highly rewarding experience to see our students grow and develop from Kindergarten to Year 12, from learning how to sound letters to engaging with highly sophisticated content of the HSC courses, from learning how to make friends to becoming mature, confident, kind, introspective, caring individuals that can now move into the broader community and certainly make this world a better place.”