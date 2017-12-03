Menu
Harold reveals the secret to longevity on his 100th

BIG SMILES: Harold celebrates his 100th birthday at Tweed Coffee House with Churches of Christ Care staff who support him. Staff are inspired by how youthful and energetic Mr Cattell is.
Alina Rylko
by

WHEN former dairy farmer Harold Cattell celebrated his 100th birthday this week, it was the first time he'd had such an elaborate party.

But that's not to say the Tweed Heads retiree who lives independently with Patsy, his fox terrier, doesn't know how to party.

Every Friday night, MrCattell goes to The Palms retirement village for three beers and a dance.

"Friday, every night, I have a little dance at The Palms,” he said.

"It's a good little club. It's the same people that go there every Friday night and there's about 300 residents living there.”

Mr Cattell was born in Armidale, NSW, married in Casino and farmed in Mullumbimby for 40 years.

His secret to longevity is simple: "I don't smoke, don't swear, and never go out with bad, bad women,” Mr Cattell said.

Mr Cattell has travelled in a caravan around Australia twice and has been to Darwin five times.

"The closest I've been to overseas is Stradbroke Island,” he said.

Mr Cattell has a driver's licence, albeit with permission only to drive to his doctors and Tweed City.

"I still drive around in the car and go shopping. I go down to Tweed City and I meet friends there and we have a bit of a coffee cup,” he said.

Churches of Christ Care has assisted Mr Cattell to live independently at home for more than 10 years.

Topics:  100th birthday churches of christ care harold cattell

Lismore Northern Star
