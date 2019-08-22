Harry and Meghan hire nanny no.3

Meghan and Harry have hired another nanny for baby Archie - their third since he was born three months ago.

The new worker, described by Meghan, 38, as a "godsend", accompanied the family on their two private jet holidays this month, The Sun reports.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie. Picture: Getty Images

She was seen boarding one of the gas-guzzling planes in Nice, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their tot had been staying at Elton John's £15 ($A26.8 million) pad.

A source said: "Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend. She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.

"She's great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her."

The couple's first nanny was sacked for being "unprofessional" while the second was nights only.

The third, who is not live-in, will join the Sussexes for their royal tour next month.

Mum and baby and nanny are staying in South Africa while Harry, 34, will also visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was hired by William and Kate when George was a baby. Picture: Getty Images

Their new staff member is the latest addition to Team Meghan, after the couple also hired a housekeeper to look after them at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

They also recently appointed a high-flying private secretary from the Foreign Office - former ambassador Fiona Mcilwham.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has hired a third nanny for Archie after the first two didn’t work out. Picture: Instagram

Archie's cousins George, Charlotte and Louis have Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as a nanny.

Kate and William hired her in 2014 when George was eight months old.

