The problem with Kate’s glam new look
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan’s Charles snub

by Laura Italiano, NY Post
16th Nov 2020 7:47 AM

Prince Charles was showered with social media best wishes from throughout the royal family on his 72nd birthday Saturday - with the exception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex did not publicly wish his dad a happy birthday, The Sun reported.

The couple, who stepped down as "senior" royals this year, may have sent private wishes, the report noted.

As is common among the royals, other family members posted loving tributes to the Prince of Wales.

On Queen Elizabeth's official Instagram, she shared a black-and-white photo of her firstborn as a baby on her lap.

RELATED: Harry and Meghan's move after backlash

"Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!" she wrote, along with a balloon and a birthday cake emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also publicly shared their wishes on Instagram - with a photo of a laughing Prince Charles wearing a cream blazer and military accolades.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!" Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote.

RELATED: Princess Diana's secret health battle never ended

Prince Harry and Meghan - who was walked down the aisle by Charles for her 2018 wedding - closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account in March, though recently opened their new charity website Archewell.

Despite the fact they are no longer senior members of the royal family, Kate and Will still shared a birthday tribute for Harry in September. Awkwardly though, they left Meghan out of the photo.

Prince Charles was the first member of the royal family to test positive for COVID-19 back in March, though he displayed only mild symptoms.

 

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Harry and Meghan's Charles snub

