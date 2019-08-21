Harry Potter stars spark dating rumours

FORMER Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton are rumoured to be dating.

The actors, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, sparked the rumours after posing in a photo of them holidaying together in South Africa.

"Quick learner x," Felton, 31, captioned the post, which shows him teaching Emma to play the acoustic guitar.

Users were quick to notice the pair were wearing their pyjamas in the photo, indicating a possible sleepover for the pair.

"DRAMIONE FOREVER," one fan commented. "FELSTON," posted another, enthusiastically celebrating long-held fan names for the pair.

Hermione (Watson) and Malfoy (Felton) in a scene from the third movie.

The cast, including Felton and Watson (from left) in 2011. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini

However, ET reports the pair are in fact just good friends, squashing hopes of fans who want the pair to live out the 'Dramione' ship.

Emma Watson, 29, had previously admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012 that she had a "huge crush" on her co-star when she was between 10 and 12 years old.

Watson had fuelled previous dating rumours in November last year, sharing a selfie with Felton on a beach to her Instagram profile.

This story originally appeared in the NZ Herald and is republished here with permission