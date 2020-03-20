Harry reveals ‘difficult decision’ in video

Prince Harry has posted a video urging competitors and ex-serviceman to "look after yourselves and one another" - after the Invictus Games became the latest major event to be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke described the decision as "incredibly difficult" but the "most sensible and safest option."

The 2020 Games were due to be held in The Hague from May 9 to 16.

Prince Harry speaks to fans in a new video.

Organisers said the competition was likely to be rescheduled to May or June 2021.

The postponement is a blow to Prince Harry who set up the games in 2014 after being inspired by the US Warrior Games.

It sees injured servicemen and veterans from 20 nations compete in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

In a video posted online, Harry said: "This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make. This decision was the most sensible and the safest option.

"I know how disappointed you must all be. This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can.

"The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to get even fitter than you already are and be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness, so in that sense I'm really excited about the Games next year.

"I'm sorry we couldn't provide this for you. Please look after yourselves. Please look after your families. Please look after one another."

GAMES RESCHEDULED

A spokesman said: "We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021.

"Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway.

"The decision was also taken in recognition of the anticipated strain on medical staff and the infrastructure required in dealing with the pandemic.

"We did not wish to add to the complexity of the response, or increase the risk to those involved, by bringing together an international and potentially vulnerable audience.

"As a result, the organisation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 has become impossible.

"The safety and wellbeing of these wounded, injured or sick Servicemen and women, and their friends and family, is paramount."

It would have been the fifth Invictus event after London, Orlando, Toronto and Sydney.

A spokesman for the British Legion said: "These are remarkable times and it is absolutely the right decision."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Harry reveals 'difficult decision' in video