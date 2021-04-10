Harry’s grief over Philip’s death

Prince Harry has shared his grief over the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex posted a tribute on his Archewell charity page.

"Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed," he wrote.

Prince Harry is the first member of the royal family - aside from the Queen - to post a personal message about his grandfather's death. Prince William and Prince Charles have reposted the Queen's announcement.

It is expected that Prince Harry will fly back to Britain from his new home in California for his grandfather's funeral.

He is likely to face five days of quarantine.

But it's unclear whether heavily pregnant Meghan Markle - who is due with the couple's second child in early July - will join Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s statement on the death of Prince Philip. Picture: Archewell

Her ability to fly the nearly 12 hours from the Sussexes' California home to England will depend on her doctor's orders and air carrier guidance, according to a report in the New York Post.

But, according to a royal source, Prince Harry wouldn't miss the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral for the world.

"Harry was extremely close to his grandfather," a UK royal source reportedly told The New York Post.

"He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family."

Prince Harry's expected return to his native country comes after he and Meghan split from the royal family in January 2020 - and weeks after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that roiled Buckingham Palace.

In the two-hour, no-holds-barred sit-down, Meghan revealed that someone in the royal family questioned how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

In February, Prince Harry said he keeps in touch with his grandparents via Zoom.

"We've Zoomed them a few times," he told TV talk show host James Corden. "They've seen Archie running around."

The Duke of Sussex laughed as he recalled that instead of clicking to leave the call, Prince Philip would slam his laptop shut.

"He just goes 'doof'!" Prince Harry said, mimicking shutting a laptop.

The details of the funeral are yet to be formally announced, however Prince Philip has expressed a wish for a no-fuss military style send off at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

- with the New York Post

Originally published as Harry's grief over Philip's death