Harsher penalties for drink drivers in NSW

DRINK drivers will lose their licence on the spot if they are caught over the limit, when new laws come into effect later this month.

From Monday, May 20, anyone caught low-range drink driving for the first time in NSW will cop a $561 fine, and will have their licence immediately suspended for three months.

Similar penalties will also apply for first time offenders for drug driving offences.

Tweed-Byron Superintendent Dave Roptell urged the community to make wiser choices when getting behind the wheel.

"We are very supportive of all road-related rules,” he said.

"My district is committed to ensuring safety on the roads, especially people who are affect by alcohol.”

Superintendent Roptell said driving while over the limit was not worth the risk for the driver.

He said anyone who got behind the wheel while intoxicated had a high chance of being caught by police officers.

"The police are everywhere and my police in our area know all of the places people drive,” he said.

"If you decide to drink and drive there is a good chance you will come across a mobile police officer.”

For more information about the new drink driving penalties, visit roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au.