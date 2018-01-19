Harvest festival's new head revealed

FRESH BOUNTY: Northern Rivers-grown produce will again be showcased at the Northern Rivers Harvest Food Festival, which has a new co-ordinator.

NORTHERN Rivers Food has announced that its new event co-ordinator is Jodie Tatchell.

NRF runs the Harvest Food Festival - which began in 2016 - in the first weekend of May to connect visitors to the region with Tweed food producers.

The network of growers, manufacturers, restaurateurs and distributors organises food tours, dinners and food experiences.

Mrs Tatchell, the partner of former Destination Tweed chief Bill Tatchell, has been appointed to manage and run Harvest Food Festival, bringing to the role 25 years of experience from a diverse range of businesses and roles.

She began her career at Flight Centre, before moving to Albatross Travel to create tours to Europe.

She has also spent time developing tourist experiences in Queensland's outback and in Dubai as product manager for Emirates Holidays.

More recently, Mrs Tatchell set up Tasting Plate Tours to connect tourists with the food story of the Northern Rivers.

NRF executive officer Anne Briggs said the organisation was excited to work with Mrs Tatchell.

"We are excited that Jodie will be working with NRF and co-ordinating this growing event,” Ms Briggs said.

"She will be working closely with the Harvest Food Festival committee to help bring this event to life and put it on the map.”

With 145 members, NRF is the first independently funded regional food industry body in Australia.

For more info visit www.harvestfoodfest.com or www.northernriversfood.org.au.