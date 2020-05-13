Has the pandemic impacted DAs on the Northern Rivers?

An seven-townhouse building development in Ocean Shores is one of many development applications submitted on the Northern Rivers this year.

NORTHERN Rivers councils have recorded a sustained increase in development applications, with little or no number of existing applications withdrawn during the pandemic.

Richmond Valley Council

A Richmond Valley Council spokesperson confirmed the total number of development applications determined within the Richmond Valley local government for the period December 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020 was 42, with a total value of $9,327,873.

In February 2020, RVC received 30 applications, with a total value of $7,488,427.

The total number for March 2020 at that council was 26, with a total value of $1,602,822.

Ballina Shire

In the Ballina Shire, things continued to tick along nicely in March.

"Council is continuing to experience lodgement of steady numbers of development applications," a representative said.

"Council has not observed a significant change in the number of DAs withdrawn.

"During March, council received 101 applications which is typical of the volume of monthly applications over the last 12 months."

Byron Shire Council:

According to council, DA numbers have been steady this year, and in line with the number received last year.

In 2019 in Byron Shire, the total value of DAs assessed was $248,184,043.

Kyogle Council

In Kyogle Council, a spokesman said that the number of Development Applications for the months of January, February and March 2020 is down from the previous year.

"However, the month of April 2020 is up from the previous two years.

"So, while it has been a quiet start to the year, with activity below the monthly averages for the previous two years, the level of activity is currently on the rise.

"It should also be noted that the previous two years represent a significant increase from the past long term trends, reflecting an increased level of confidence and investment in development activity within the Kyogle LGA."

No Development Applications have being withdrawn due to the bushfires or COVID-19 in the Kyogle area in 2020.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said that council has waived developer fees for most developments.

"With the pressure on South East Queensland and the coastal communities, it is inevitable that Kyogle will continue to grow and expand," she said.

"Naturally, the bushfires and covid have interrupted face-to-face meetings. but I am still fielding inquires about people, small business and industries moving the area," she said.

Lismore

In the Lismore LGA, numbers are also on the rise.

According to council numbers, March 2020 has seen a 14 per cent increase in development applications, compared to March last year, with 52 applications in total.

The number of construction certificates issues by council in March 2020, 34 in total, is also a 45 per cent increase compared to march 2019.

The data for April 2020 in Lismore indicated that 52 development applications were submitted, a 12 per cent more than in 2019, while the number of construction certificates issued was 26, 23 per cent more than last year.