Hastings Point holiday park wins industry’s highest accolade

A HASTINGS Point holiday resort has won the highest accolade a business can achieve in the caravan and camping sector.

North Star Holiday Resort cleaned up at the Caravan and Camping Industry Association Awards of Excellence, taking out Holiday Park of the Year and the President’s Award.

Owners Ian and Diana Beadel bought the park almost 40 years ago and transformed the site from a swampy paddock with basic amenities to an industry-leading holiday park.

Mr Beadel said being presented with the President’s Award for the role they played in the industry was very humbling.

“Without doubt, joining the CCIA in the early 80s was one of the most important decisions we have made and fast-tracked our industry education through attendance at the annual conferences and trade shows,” Mr Beadel said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team at North Star, many of whom have worked at the park for over 20 years.

“From the grounds staff to housekeeping, to our reception team to management, everyone is celebrating this award and deservedly so.

“Without their commitment and passion, we wouldn’t be winning awards of this calibre.

“It’s always been a team effort and every single one of them has contributed to the success.”

CCIA President Theo Whitmont said his organisation took great pride in their industry and never overlooked the fact success was the result of many contributions over many years.

“The long-term efforts by members of the industry prompted the CCIA Board to introduce new Awards in 2019,” Mr Whitmont said.

“The awards are aimed at acknowledging the innovators and builders who had helped shape the industry over decades.

“North Star Holiday Resort was one of the first holiday parks to lift the industry’s game in pioneering modern new facilities for families.”