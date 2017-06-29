Hastings Point unhappy with Hollywood over movie set

Jason Momoa will star in the movie Aquaman

THE tiny coastal community of Hastings Point is taking aim at Hollywood big-shot Warner Bros. over its lack of consultation before moving to close part of the town for filming.

Aquaman has been confirmed as the film, which stars Jason Momoa who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

The location was also used as a backdrop for Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

On that occasion Johnny Depp spent hours rubbing shoulders with fans.

Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Depp in a scene from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean. Peter Mountain

Organisers did not release much detail but the carpark and part of the headland will be closed to the public between July 5 to August 14.

Tweed Shire Councillor Ron Cooper said since notice signs went up some locals have been critical.

"We've suddenly got Hastings Point letting us know that they weren't really consulted on this,” he said.

"The issue really is consultation, how it was kept secret for too long and then suddenly burst on to the people of Hastings Point.”

The matter attracted such backlash it prompted Tweed Shire Council to call an extraordinary meeting for tomorrow, June 30 to discuss the "Hastings Point Warner Bros. filming”.

Cr Cooper said it was possible the council resolves to put a stop to the movie but suggested that was unlikely.

Hastings Point. Nell Smith

Marine biologist and Hastings Point-based educator Ted Brambleby said a temporary set could cause devastation to the local environment.

"That coastline is a very fragile environment,” he said.

"The rocky nature of it is such that it has terrific capacity to hold biodiversity there.

"Many of the animals are very fragile and their position on that rocky shore can be compromised by the filming.”

He said there were rumours the set would include a temporary jetty, which he claimed could have long-term impacts on marine life.

"Most of the people here, the locals are absolutely incensed about it because they weren't advised,” he said. "The organisers only spoke to a handful of people.

"The people of Hastings Point regard that headland as almost like a sacred entity.”

Warner Bros has been asked for comment.

Ted Brambleby from the Adventure Education Museum of Marine Science at Hastings Point. SCOTT POWICK

Cr Cooper said environmental impacts had been assessed by the council.

He said the organisers wanted a large pandanus tree removed but that request was refused.

He had not heard about the installation of a temporary jetty.

Social media reaction to the filming was mixed.

"This happened once before,” posted one user. "For the Pirates of the Caribbean movie - but it wasn't NEARLY as long as six-weeks! Not happy!”

Others were excited to welcome Hollywood to Hastings Point and stars such as Jason Momoa.