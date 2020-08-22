Have you got the best truck in the world? OK prove it

HAVE you got the best big rig in the world? Well, now is the time to prove it.

The popular Casino Truck Show was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, so organisers put their heads together to find a way to ease the pain for those missing the annual show.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Casino Beef Week Promotions Committee has just announced the inaugural North Coast Petroleum Casino International Virtual Expo and Truck Show 2020.

The first of its kind, the virtual expo and truck show provides the transport industry with a platform to engage with their community.

"We cancelled the Casino Truck Show due to COVID-19 which disappointed all our loyal truckies, their families and the Richmond Valley region.

"However, Darren 'Goodo' Goodwin and the Casino Beef Week committee for the last month have been working on bringing some joy back into the truck show community.

"Goodo came to me with the virtual expo and truck show, and we ran with it." Frank McKey, the president of Casino Beef Week, said.

The virtual event provides the industry opportunities to partner, exhibit, promote and connect with their community.

North Coast Petroleum has been a naming partner since 2016, and has offered their support to the new virtual event.

"By far, the best part of our virtual event is truck competitions. We have two contests; the Australian and the International.

"Regardless of where you are in the world owners or drivers can enter their truck into our competition. As usual, there is the rig of the show, top five judged elite and winners of each category. Some classes will have prizes and trophies."

The event opens on October 3 and closes on October 10.

To register your interest go to www.casinotruckshow.com.au.

Truck show competition entries will open on September 1.