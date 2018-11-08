Have you got what it takes to join women's league?

READY TO ROLL: New Tweed Seagulls women's head coach Kelvin Wright is confident the club can put together a strong side

READY TO ROLL: New Tweed Seagulls women's head coach Kelvin Wright is confident the club can put together a strong side

TWEED Heads Seagulls have opened an expressions of interest campaign to attract inaugural players for the newly created women's rugby league team.

It comes as coach Kelvin Wright arrived on the Coast last Saturday, just weeks after mentoring the Kiwi Ferns to within a whisker of beating the Jillaroos.

As he gets to work on starting a team from scratch, Wright is focused on engaging local talent as well as locking in some top signings to build the squad around.

"Definitely the first priority is getting some expressions of interest from players in the local area,” Wright said.

"And I think it's important that we get some players in with some experience that have played at this level or at a high level before.

"That sets the standard so they can provide a lot of on-field help.

"I have definitely had a few conversations ... hopefully in the coming weeks we can lock a couple of those players down.

"The majority of our squad, we are just looking for local players who are looking for an opportunity.”

Dates for skills and drills sessions leading up to a January pre-season start are to be confirmed shortly and Wright is confident he can bring the squad - which is likely to include players from other football codes - up to speed quickly in the Southeast Queensland competition.

"Women are fantastic to coach,” he said.

"They are very coachable, they ask a lot of questions and I think they can multi-task better than us (men) so they seem to be able to soak up a lot more information at once.

"That's why I have no doubt if we can get some really good people on board, because they are so coachable, that we can bring them up to standard very quickly.”

Visit the Seagulls' website to register your interest in joining the women's league team.