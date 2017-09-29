24°
News

Have you seen Joshua Waters?

Joshua Waters is wanted by the police
Joshua Waters is wanted by the police Contributed

POLICE would like to speak to 34-year-old Joshua Waters.

Community assistance is required in locating this wanted person as police believe he may be able to assist them with inquiries into a home Invasion that happened in Tweed Heads South on Sunday, September 17.

Proceeds of this offence include a Grey 2011 VE Commodore, registration number 665XJR (QLD).

 

A similar car to the one stolen.
A similar car to the one stolen. Contributed

If any member of the public knows the whereabouts of Joshua Waters, the stolen Holden Commodore, or has information that may assist this investigation, they can contact Senior Constable John Rowland at Tweed Heads Police Station on 075506 9499 or alternatively Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  home invasion joshua waters tweed byron police

Lismore Northern Star
Murwillumbah Show rings in a new era

Murwillumbah Show rings in a new era

The Tweed River Agricultural Society board hope to save the future from the show.

Casino man arrested over alleged online child exploitation

A Casino man was arrested after a covert investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.

Phone and electronic devices seized after 15 month investigation

Centaur Primary's terrific tea party

TEA TIME: Centaur Primary teacher Michelle Webster and Year 5 students hosted a tea party to celebrate Chinese culture.

Students learn more about Chinese culture.

Cabarita vandalism costing ratepayers dearly

BAD LOOK: The council has slammed vandals who continually tag this toilet block at Cabarita Beach.

Council urges residents to respect facilities amid graffiti attacks

Local Partners