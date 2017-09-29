Have you seen Joshua Waters?

Joshua Waters is wanted by the police

POLICE would like to speak to 34-year-old Joshua Waters.

Community assistance is required in locating this wanted person as police believe he may be able to assist them with inquiries into a home Invasion that happened in Tweed Heads South on Sunday, September 17.

Proceeds of this offence include a Grey 2011 VE Commodore, registration number 665XJR (QLD).

If any member of the public knows the whereabouts of Joshua Waters, the stolen Holden Commodore, or has information that may assist this investigation, they can contact Senior Constable John Rowland at Tweed Heads Police Station on 075506 9499 or alternatively Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.