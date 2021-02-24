Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MISSING: Officers from Tweed Byron Police District are calling on the community to help locate missing Pottsville woman Michelle Richards who disappeared on Monday February 22, 2021.
MISSING: Officers from Tweed Byron Police District are calling on the community to help locate missing Pottsville woman Michelle Richards who disappeared on Monday February 22, 2021.
News

Have you seen Michelle? Police call for community to help

Alison Paterson
24th Feb 2021 4:20 PM

Police are asking the community to contact them after a woman went missing from Pottsville on Monday.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Michael Dempsey said officers were seeking public assistance to help locate Michelle Richards.

He said Ms Richards was last seen at a residential premises in McKenzie Ave, Pottsville, about 1.30am Monday, February 22.

Insp Dempsey said police and her family had concerns for the welfare of Ms Richards and would be grateful for any assistance.

He said Ms Richards was described as being 48 years old, caucasian in appearance, fair complexion, about 170-175cm tall with blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Michelle or who has any information concerning her whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or your nearest police station.

missing person pottsville missing person tweed northern rivers crime pottsville tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pretty but dangerous: 5 plants you don’t want in your yard

        Premium Content Pretty but dangerous: 5 plants you don’t want in your yard

        News A weed control expert listed five plants found in local backyards that look great but you should avoid.

        Massive list of restrictions to ease

        Massive list of restrictions to ease

        News NSW health officials have announced a huge easing of restrictions as the state hits...

        4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

        Premium Content 4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

        News Wide-ranging storms brought rain, lots of lightning to the region

        Officer tells court he didn’t ‘lose self-control’

        Premium Content Officer tells court he didn’t ‘lose self-control’

        News The Senior Constable is fighting an assault charge.