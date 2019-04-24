Menu
Login
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12.
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12. Queensland Police
News

Missing man: Have you seen Scott?

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are concnered for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who was last seen at a Mackay beach earlier this month.

Scott Saville, aged 40, was last seen at the beach near Mackay Harbour on Friday April 12 and was last heard from on April 20.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Scott is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Saville or has any idea of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

mackay harbour missing missing man scott saville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    News Twin Towns raises $25,000 for flood appeal.

    Your ANZAC Day 2019 guide

    Your ANZAC Day 2019 guide

    News When and when services will be held in the Tweed

    Cops move to reassure residents after Kingscliff crime spree

    Cops move to reassure residents after Kingscliff crime spree

    Crime Police now targeting criminals in "saturation style” operations.

    Matthew Fraser approaches Greens over preference deal

    Matthew Fraser approaches Greens over preference deal

    Politics The Greens candidate for Richmond unsurprisingly rejected the offer.