THE Tweed Byron Police District is asking members of the public for assistance after a camper trailer was stolen from Kingscliff.

Between 10.30pm on Thursday and 7am this morning, a grey Daydream offroad camper trailer was stolen from Cylinders Rd at Kingscliff.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the location of the trailer are urged to contact Tweed Byron Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.