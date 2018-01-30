Menu
Have you seen this woman?

Tweed Byron police are searching for Alyse Cameron, 31, who failed to get on her bus to Byron Bay after arriving at Coolangatta Airport yesterday.
POLICE are looking for a woman who missed her bus to Byron Bay after landing at Coolangatta Airport yesterday.

Alyse Cameron, 31, arrived from Melbourne around 6pm and failed to board a bus headed to Byron Bay.

Her family notified authorities soon after she failed to get on the bus.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command are investigating.

Ms Cameron is described as caucasian, 165cm tall, of slim build and with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  coolangatta airport missing persons tweed byron lac command

Tweed Daily News
