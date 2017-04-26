25°
News

Have your say about public transport in the Northern Rivers

Aisling Brennan
| 26th Apr 2017 11:37 AM
The public is invited to have its say on public transport.
The public is invited to have its say on public transport. Blainey Woodham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE community is invited to join the discussion about the future of public transport in the Northern Rivers.

Not-for-profit Social Futures organisation, in collaboration with local transport providers, will be hosting transport information sessions about the options available across the region from April until June,

Social Futures transport development officer Alex Lewers said everyone is welcome to learn more about transport services in the region.

"The Northern Rivers has a wide range of transport services available,” Mr Lewers said.

"What we find at events like this is people are often unaware of the services that are available.

"If you want to use public transport to get somewhere chances are there is a service available. If there's not we'd love to hear about it.”

The next road show will be at Sunnyside Mall, Murwillumbah, on Thursday, April 27 from 9am to 2pm.

There will also be other road shows at Ballina, Casino and Mullumbimby in the following weeks.

The Public Transport Information Road show aims to raise awareness of transport options available in the region and will be attended by representatives from local bus companies, taxis, community transport, local government and more.

For more information, visit www.goingplaces.org.au/roadshow

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah northern rivers northern rivers public transport public transport social futures sunnyside mall

Recovery grants for flood affected Tweed farmers

Recovery grants for flood affected Tweed farmers

TWEED primary producers can now access recovery grants through the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Police and Tweed City host flood fundraiser

Eddie Esgate, 8, of Casuarina, tests out a police all-terrain vehicle at the April 23 fundraiser for flood victims at Tweed City.

A movie day, raffle and auction collects $10,000 for flood victims

Tweed gig guide: Swing for Saturday

The Beatles Swing plays Twin Towns on Saturday.

A big week of gigs ahead

New chef fires up the menu choice at Twin Towns

Twin Towns new executive chef Lloyd Cremer creates fine cuisine for diners at a variety of outlets.

A new executive chef at Twin Towns brings wealth of experience

Local Partners

Police and Tweed City host flood fundraiser

Tweed/Byron police arranged the fundraising movie day, raffle and auction to collect money and show support for the stricken Kabealo family

Stars take steps to beat cancer in dance gala

Local personalities, like these from 2016, are to perform dance routines at a Cancer Council gala charity event on June 24 at the Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club.

Stars Of Tweed Shire Dance For Cancer is back again

Tweed gig guide: Swing for Saturday

The Beatles Swing plays Twin Towns on Saturday.

A big week of gigs ahead

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

TOOWOOMBA musician Brittania Clifford-Pugh, 17, will have residents on the edge on their seats tonight in her national television debut on The Voice.

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

A Plastic Ocean launches in Murwillumbah

THE MESSAGE: A Plastic Ocean screens on Saturday, April 29.

"We can't waste time waiting for the NSW Government to act”

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY APRIL 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY APRIL 29TH 12:00 - 12:30 - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and dining...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $570,000-$590...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Town Home 1 - $590,000-$620,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a ...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 339,000

* Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area * Downstairs has a separate toilet and laundry with internal access from...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular holiday destination Rainbow Bay. With the ocean on one side and the the river...

PRIME DUPLEX OPPORTUNITY

1/5 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or invest this duplex will tick all the boxes FEATURES - - Two spacious bedrooms both with builtin robes...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Position, Potential &amp; Opportunity

25-27 Queen Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 1 2 $1,995,000

This classic beach cottage is packed with lots of potential to renovate or redevelop, and maximize this amazing location. The cottage is set on a perfectly flat...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!