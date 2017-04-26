Have your say about public transport in the Northern Rivers

The public is invited to have its say on public transport.

THE community is invited to join the discussion about the future of public transport in the Northern Rivers.

Not-for-profit Social Futures organisation, in collaboration with local transport providers, will be hosting transport information sessions about the options available across the region from April until June,

Social Futures transport development officer Alex Lewers said everyone is welcome to learn more about transport services in the region.

"The Northern Rivers has a wide range of transport services available,” Mr Lewers said.

"What we find at events like this is people are often unaware of the services that are available.

"If you want to use public transport to get somewhere chances are there is a service available. If there's not we'd love to hear about it.”

The next road show will be at Sunnyside Mall, Murwillumbah, on Thursday, April 27 from 9am to 2pm.

There will also be other road shows at Ballina, Casino and Mullumbimby in the following weeks.

The Public Transport Information Road show aims to raise awareness of transport options available in the region and will be attended by representatives from local bus companies, taxis, community transport, local government and more.

For more information, visit www.goingplaces.org.au/roadshow