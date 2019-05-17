Have your say on a new four-year plan

HAVE YOUR SAY: Council is inviting people people to have their say on a new plan for community inclusion. PICTURED: Councillor Warren Polglase presents the Community Event of the Year Award.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Council is inviting people people to have their say on a new plan for community inclusion. PICTURED: Councillor Warren Polglase presents the Community Event of the Year Award. Scott Powick

A NEW four-year strategy on how to better unify communities in the Tweed is now seeking community input.

Four consultations sessions will be held by the council starting on May 27, with residents invited to have their say on how they believe the Tweed Shire could make the region a better place.

In a statement provided by the council, the strategy is part of their commitment to work towards a community which is safer, healthier and more inclusive.

Council's co-ordinator for community development, Chantelle Howse, said the council was currently part of a variety of community-based programs.

"Council is actively involved in the local community and we participate in more than 40 community networks, forums and committees on an array of topics including homelessness, domestic violence, community halls and public art,” Ms Howse said.

"The purpose of developing this strategy is to ensure the support we provide to the community reflects the social priorities of our residents.

"We encourage everyone to provide feedback - from individuals to community groups and other relevant service providers.”

Residents and community organisations can have their say at one of the following four focus groups by registering their attendance at www.your saytweed.com.au or by phoning the council on (02)66702400.

The first community consultation session will be held in Murwillumbah on Monday, May 27.

There will be a community forum once these sessions are completed, to be held at the Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre, on Wednesday, June 12, to present the findings from the sessions. The sessions will be held:

Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre, Monday, May 27, 3.30pm.

Tweed Heads South Community Centre, Tuesday, May 28, 6.30pm.

Banora Point Community Centre, Tuesday, June 4, 9am

Cabarita Beach Sports Centre, Les Berger Fields, Wednesday, June 5, 6.30pm.