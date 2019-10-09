Menu
NOMINATED: Some of the nominees for the inaugural Tweed Sustainability Awards - go online and vote for your favourite project. Picture: Supplied
Have your say on council's new Sustainability Awards

Michael Doyle
9th Oct 2019
A FLOOD of nominations ranging from local schools to unsung heroes have come in for the Tweed Shire Council's first ever Sustainability Awards.

The concept encourages the community to recognise individuals or institutions who are doing their bit to protect the pristine landscape of the region.

A total of 40 nominations have been submitted and now voting is open for the public.

Residents can vote for their picks across three categories - Regenerative Agriculture,

Wildlife and Habitat Conservation and Tweed Sustainability.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said she was thrilled the community has responded so well with award nominations.

"We received 40 nominations across the three categories which has far surpassed our expectations," Cr Milne said.

"It just goes to show how many businesses, schools and individuals are doing wonderful work to protect and enhance the Tweed's internationally significant environment and our sustainability aspirations.

"It has been great to see a range of nominations across all of the categories, including waste reduction, sustainable farming, wildlife protection, soil improvement, bush regeneration, weed control, and efforts to save water, to name just a few.

"We are hoping the whole community will get behind these inspiring people, groups and businesses and show your support by voting. Please take this opportunity to recognise and encourage our local environmental heroes."

Voting for the People's Choice Awards is now open, with residents having until midnight on Sunday, November 3, to have their say.

You can vote online at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/SustainabilityAwards or in person at council's Tweed Heads or Murwillumbah offices.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, November 15.

