Have your say on council's rural land strategy

TWEED Shire Council is inviting the community to provide their feedback on proposed changes to its draft Rural Land Strategy before submissions close.

The Draft Tweed Shire Rural Land Strategy aims to offer insight into what rural land across the Tweed Shire may look like in 20 years, how it might develop and how it will be managed to preserve the quality of the rural Tweed lifestyle.

An information session will be held in Murwillumbah Civic Centre's Canvas and Kettle room on Thursday, February 1 from 7-8.30pm.

The council's senior strategic planner Stuart Russell said the rural Tweed landscape had changed significantly in recent decades.

"During its heyday, it is believed that more than 1750 dairies operated in the Tweed and about 1150 pig farms,” Mr Russell said.

"Rural land in the shire is now a complex mix of land uses ranging from arable land around Cudgen where much of the state's sweet potatoes are grown and the extensive floodplains that produce around 30 per cent of the state's sugar cane, to the rolling slopes where grazing is mixed with hobby farms and rural lifestyle properties, tourist accommodation, rural industries and the shire's rural villages.

"The draft strategy proposes more than 140 actions aimed at balancing the competing uses for rural land, to protect agricultural land, the natural environment and rural landscape in a sustainable way.”

The strategy focuses on meeting Tweed's growing housing demand, improving and supporting the farming and produce sector, capitalising on the increasing tourism market entering the region and preserving the natural environment of the shire.

Public submissions on the Draft Rural Land Strategy close on Wednesday, February 28. For more information, visit the website yoursaytweed. com.au/rurallandstrategy.