Enjoying Fish and Chips on the Tweed are Alison Whyman, Brad Frankham and Wendy Powick.
Offbeat

Have your say on the best fish and chips in Australia

Michael Doyle
by
28th Apr 2019 6:00 AM

DO THE best fish and chips in the country reside in the Tweed?

Does one of our local businesses deserve to be rated as Australia's best?

The Fisheries Research and Development Corporation (FRDC) has opened voting to find out who should lay claim to having the best fish and chips in the country.

This is the third year of the competition, with FRDC announcing this was the perfect opportunity for small businesses to gain exposure, and for people to learn about the sustainability of the Australian seafood industry.

Shops will be judged by the public for the people's choice awards and can also nominate themselves to receive a visit from a secret critic as part of the judged competition.

To cast your vote, visit www.fishandchipsawards.com. au.

Voting will close on Friday, May 31, so get your yummiest entries in now.

