Have your say on the future of drone safety laws

The community has an opportunity to have a say on future drone laws. Chris Ison

THE community has until this Friday to weigh in on the future of Australia's drone safety rules.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has extended the deadline in response to requests from the aviation community.

CASA has received more than 800 responses to the discussion paper, which looks at five key drone safety issues, including regulation, mandatory training and experience, geo-fencing, counter-drone technology and the overall safety approach to drones.

The paper also looks at drone regulation developments overseas, the cost implications of some options and is limited to safety issues which fall under CASA's regulatory authority.

Issues related to security, privacy, importation and insurance will not be addressed by the review.

Submit your comments at consultation.casa.gov.au/regulatory-program/dp1708os.