Have your say on the rail trail

Murwillumbah train station. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Daily News
Murwillumbah train station. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Daily News
Aisling Brennan
TWEED residents are being given the chance to share their thoughts on the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

Tweed Shire Council will conduct shire-wide consultation with residents to discuss the positives and negatives of the project, which has already received $6.5 million from the NSW State Government and a commitment of $700,000 from council for the construction of the proposed 24km trail.

The decision follows Mayor Katie Milne's concerns that residents not directly impacted by the construction of the rail trail were not consulted about the project.

"It's got significant implications for public transport which is a huge issue for the community as a whole," Cr Milne said during Thursday's meeting.

"The community could say yes and that will help the (current funding) application or they could say no and it will hinder the application."

The council's director of planning David Oxenham said the State Government had informed him consultation about closing the rail corridor would also be undertaken.

