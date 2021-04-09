Menu
Tweed Shire Council’s zero waste strategy is now on public display. Photo: iStock
Council News

Have your say: Zero waste plans on display

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Residents will now have a chance to have their say on an ambitious plan for one council area to get to zero waste by 2040.

The Tweed Shire Council Zero Waste strategy aims to stop any unnecessary waste going into landfill.

The plan was voted in favour of going on display in the council’s March meeting.

The strategy on how to get there is based on three parts ‒ lead by example and embed local circular economy, engage and educate households and businesses on resource value and maximise recovery of resources.

The plan relies on use of a “circular economy” where waste and resource use are minimised, the value of products and materials is maintained for as long as possible through good design, durability and repair and when a product has reached the end of its life, its parts are used again to create new products.

>> READ MORE ABOUT THE PLAN HERE

Residents are invited to have their say on the plan until April 28.

To read the full draft and have your say click here.

