Hay heads out on tour with 'best album yet'

STRONG OFFERING: Colin Hay will bring his latest tour to Twin Towns Services Club.
STRONG OFFERING: Colin Hay will bring his latest tour to Twin Towns Services Club. Marty Smith
Liana Turner
by

HIS solo career has spanned much longer than the short-lived band but many would first recognise Colin Hay as the lead vocalist of Men at Work.

Hay, based in the US, will bring his latest album, Fierce Mercy, on the road and to the Tweed early next year with what he believes is his best release to date.

Hay believes the album, co-written with Michael Georgiades, recorded in Los Angeles and mixed by Vance Powell and Gordon Hammond, is his strongest album yet.

Adding live strings to the recordings, Hay said, had stepped the final product up a notch.

It's an exploration of love and loss, mortality and a UFO sighting, and has already been heralded as a defining moment in his career.

"It sounds quite holistic to me, it sounds like a complete record,” he said.

His current band is comprised of his wife, Cecilia Noel, and a host of Cuban-born talents.

Hay said bringing them on the road had proved to bring a fresh perspective to touring the land Down Under.

Since his first solo release in 1987, Hay said he'd seen new generations of fans connect with his music over the years. It's also been a platform for inter-generational bonding.

"Sometimes people come with their parents. Some guy who's 22 will come with his old man,” he said.

"I always like that because my father is gone now and those are the kind of moments you remember when they're gone.”

Hay said the diversity of his band brought a unique flavour to their live shows.

"They play with great skill ... they also play with great personality because that seems to be the Cuban way,” he said.

Hay said he had no intentions to slow down, as long as inspiration kept coming his way.

"You just keep going until you've got nothing left to say or you fall off your perch,” he said.

"After every album you feel like you've got nothing left, you feel like you're emptied out.”

Fresh inspiration, he said, has not evaded him for long.

Hay said he'd perform tunes from Fierce Mercy, along with older hits and some from his Men at Work days, on the tour.

The show

  • What: Colin Hay
  • Where: Twin Towns Services Club, Wharf St Tweed Heads
  • When: 9pm (NSW) Thursday, February 1
  • Tickets: $80, on sale at www.twintowns.com.au or phone 1800014014
