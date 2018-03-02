Hayes Toyota marks 100 years in business

FOR 100 years Hayes Toyota in South Murwillumbah has has been the first stop for anybody buying a car in the Northern Rivers.

Past and present employees, invited guests and Hayes family members celebrated 100 years of the iconic car dealership on Friday.

While the celebrations were enjoyed by all, the absence of principal dealer Bert Hayes, who was admitted to hospital this week, was obvious after he had spent months planning for the big day.

"He's extremely disappointed, he's shattered as he's been looking forward to this for a long time,” Hayes parts and accessories manager Michael McCabe said.

Speaking on behalf of MrHayes was his wife, Annie, who said the business had gone through many challenges over the years, including devastating fires, two world wars, the Great Depression and the global financial crisis.

"This celebration not just celebrates this business but the whole motor industry,” Mrs Hayes said.

"Our future has never been brighter.”

Toyota national sales, marketing and operations vice-president Sean Hanley said Hayes Toyota staff should be proud of the commitment to the community they've shown over the past century, including winning 11 Toyota President's Excellence Awards and four Rural Dealer of the Year trophies.

"To be as successful as Bert and the Hayes Toyota team, 21 loyal staff members, over the period that they've been a Toyota dealership, can only come from a strong and deeply committed dedication to the community they represent,” Mr Hanley said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce president Ilze Jaunberzins said the community respected the work Hayes Toyota has done over the years, especially during times of flood.

"Hayes Toyota are business leaders and in relation to flood events the business community looks to them for their experience and wisdom,” she said.