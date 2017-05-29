Hayne key to Blues success

NSW captain Boyd Cordner feels Jarryd Hayne has become a key weapon for the Blues off the field as much as on it.

While the Gold Coast Titans' star has flown under the radar externally during the Blues' week-long Origin camp at Kingscliff, the opposite could be said for his impact internally.

Emerging as a general for Cordner, a new and improved Hayne has impressed with his maturity.

"You can see that he's a lot more grown up. He's a lot calmer; I think he's at peace with himself, and it's good to have that experience around the boys,” Corder said.

"He's an unreal leader as well. He shares his opinions which is invaluable.”

With his big game reputation, Hayne will be crucial to the Blues' chances of ending Queensland's modern dominance.

New Blues captain Boyd Cordner is all smiles at Salt, Kingscliff, ahead of State of Origin Game One at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday. Daniel Mckenzie

Cordner, who has taken the reigns from Paul Gallen who relinquished the captaincy after retiring from Origin duties following the 2016 series, said having Hayne back in the Origin fold would make his players walk taller.

"There's something about Origin that makes him tick. So hopefully we can get that out of him (in) game one,” Cordner said.

"He can break a game open with one touch, so having a player like that will be good for us.”

Despite Queensland missing superstars Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater, Corder said the Maroons could never be underestimated.

While former captain Gallen wasn't shy in fuelling the pre-game fires, Cordner said he'd let his actions on the field do the talking.

"At this time of year, there's usually something that comes out to hype it up, but (throwing barbs) is not my style. I've got a lot of respect for Queensland,” he said.

"You're not going to get too many opportunities up there (Suncorp); it's one of the toughest games you're ever going to play.

"It's going to be massive for us to go up there and win.”

State of Origin: Game one

Where: Suncorp Stadium

When: Wednesday night, kick-off at 8pm

TV: Channel 9 from 7.30pm