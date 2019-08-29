Hayne’s US rape accuser settles case

Jarryd Hayne’s rape accuser has settled her case against him. Picture: James Gourley

Jarryd Hayne’s rape accuser has settled her case against him. Picture: James Gourley

THE woman who accused former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne of raping her while on his high-profile attempt to win a spot in the San Francisco 49ers has settled her case against him.

A court filing dated Wednesday describes the case as dismissed by the woman, who is known as JV.

Her lawyer said the civil suit was resolved.

"I can confirm that the parties have settled the case," said lawyer Micha Starr Liberty in an email to News Corp Australia.

"We are not commenting further on the record at this time, however. We may be willing to respond to any comments made by Mr Hayne or his representatives at a later time."

Hayne had been accused of rape by the young woman after a night of drinking at San Jose's Willow Den Bar in December 2015.

San Jose police investigated the woman's claims after she came forward in 2016, but did not find enough evidence to lay criminal charges. She later filed a civil claim.

Lawyers for Hayne and JV had previously failed to reach agreement in long-running mediation.

Jarryd Hayne had been accused of rape by the young woman in December 2015. Picture: Annette Dew

Hayne's high-profile lawyer, Mark Baute, who successfully defended NBA star Derrick Rose against sexual assault charges, had previously said his client denied the sexual assault.

"I like Jarryd Hayne very much and we look forward to proving his innocence in a courtroom," Baute said outside court.

The lawyer for the alleged victim, Micha Starr Liberty, previously said her client was still struggling emotionally over the alleged assault.

"She's doing OK," Liberty said in June last year.

"It's day to day. She processes her experiences and she is doing her best to maintain her therapeutic regimen and just cope."

Jarryd Hayne’s lawyer said he had previously denied the sexual assault. Picture: James Gourley

Liberty at that time said it was possible the trial could be averted if the parties could reach some kind of settlement. She has been approached for comment about the settlement.

JV was suing for more than $75,000, according to court papers.

The former Parramatta Eels fullback had been accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of heavy drinking while he was playing American football for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

In December 2017, the woman launched civil action against the 32-year-old father-of-one.

At least three of Hayne's friends had been scheduled to give evidence on his behalf, according to court papers, which were jointly filed by attorneys for Hayne and his accuser.

They were named as former New Zealand rugby league international Krisnan Inu (whose first name was spelled Kristan in the paperwork), Bryce Poisel and Tim Dengate.

The accuser, JV, said she was a virgin at the time of the assault and that she has suffered ongoing vaginal pain since it happened.

Hayne had argued the young woman offered "implied consent" after ordering an Uber to his apartment and following him out of a bar on the night of the alleged assault.

Court papers lodged in March by his lawyers said the pair had "sexual interactions" but did not have intercourse, and that they spoke cordially the next morning before she left his apartment.

Through his lawyers, Hayne has "unequivocally and vehemently" denied the rape charge.