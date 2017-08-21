Hazardous surf conditions hitting Tweed

SURF'S WAY UP: The Bureau of Methodology has issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW including the Northern Rivers for Monday, August 21, 2017.

BEACHGOERS are being urged to remain cautious along the Tweed Coast after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning earlier today.

While conditions are expected to ease later tonight, a BOM spokesperson confirmed the Tweed Coast was included in the warning issued at 4.38am on Monday.

The warning extends to the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

The NSW Police Force Marine Area Command is advising that anybody planning to go rock fishing, boating swimming should remain alert of severe surf and swell conditions throughout the day.

Earlier today, BOM cancelled a similar warning for the Gold Coast.