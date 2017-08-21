23°
News

Hazardous surf conditions hitting Tweed

Aisling Brennan
| 21st Aug 2017 3:09 PM
SURF'S WAY UP: The Bureau of Methodology has issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW including the Northern Rivers for Monday, August 21, 2017.
SURF'S WAY UP: The Bureau of Methodology has issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW including the Northern Rivers for Monday, August 21, 2017. SHAL-JACOBOVITZ

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BEACHGOERS are being urged to remain cautious along the Tweed Coast after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning earlier today.

While conditions are expected to ease later tonight, a BOM spokesperson confirmed the Tweed Coast was included in the warning issued at 4.38am on Monday.

The warning extends to the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

The NSW Police Force Marine Area Command is advising that anybody planning to go rock fishing, boating swimming should remain alert of severe surf and swell conditions throughout the day.

Earlier today, BOM cancelled a similar warning for the Gold Coast.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  burea of meteorology surf conditions tweed coast tweed surf weather

High fire risk remains for the Tweed

High fire risk remains for the Tweed

RFS warns against lighting up despite cooler days

Crane to lift Australian surfing's Olympic hopes

Seven time world champion and chair of Surfing Australia Layne Beachley is delighted with the appointment of Kim Crane.

"She has a deep passion and love for surfing”

Federal grant to improve Tweed roads

Seven Tweed shire roads will be improved via works funded by grants.

Tweed roads set for makeover

Bobcats bare claws in premiership win

Waratahs Bobcats celebrate their grand final win over Burleigh in the combined Tweed and Gold Coast hockey league.

Champions crowned in hockey's battle of the border

Local Partners

Sisters are doing it for themselves

Founders of Femeconomy named in Cosmo Women of Year awards

Council debates future of Nullum House

FLOODING PROBLEMS: Council is deciding what to do with Nullum House in Murwillumbah.

Will Nullum House stay?

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

RARE GROUND FLOOR - RAINBOW BAY

2/7 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 2 1 1 $549,000

This ground floor apartment is located in a solid brick block of only 8 apartments is now ready for you to call your own. Only moments walk to the world famous...

AFFORDABILITY and CONVENIENCE!

23/1 Bridgman Drive, Reedy Creek 4227

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

The low maintenance brick and tile townhouse is the perfect start for first home buyers or a great source of income for the astute investor. Situated in a well...

Currumbin Creekfront Cracker!

17/14 Wilpark Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

Town House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The location of this most unique property is nothing short of SENSATIONAL there's no other word for it! Sitting on the banks of the Currumbin Estuary, this...

Under Contract!

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

Under Contract!

1 Sycamore Place, Palm Beach 4221

House 4 2 3 Under Contract

It's exceptionally rare that you enter a home, where you can instantly appreciate that everything has been so meticulously put together that you don't just SEE the...

Under Contract!

16 Chestnut Street, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 3 Auction

ONSITE AUCTION THIS SUNDAY 16TH JULY AT 11.00AM Not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

A New Lifestyle Awaits with an Income Provided - Mount Nimmel Camp Ground

271 Austinville Road, Mudgeeraba 4213

Rural 10 8 10 $1,900,000

The owners of Mount Nimmel camping ground are ready to move on, providing a great opportunity for the astute buyer or a large family seeking a unique lifestyle...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY AUGUST 25TH 4:30 - 5:00PM Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR