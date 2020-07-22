Fisherman caught a feed, but lost his car

Emergency services have been called after a car rolled into the river at Brunswick Heads.

UPDATE, 1.35pm: A FISHERMAN who neglected to engage the hand-brake on his car saw it roll into the Brunswick River on Tuesday night, according to police.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said the man was cleaning fish when the car rolled into the river around 8.30pm.

"Police attended last night but we could not do much so we came back this morning," he said.

"The man now has his car back."

UPDATE, 10.35am: A FIRE & Rescue HAZMAT crew is on the scene of an incident where a car is submerged in a river at Brunswick Heads.

The HAZMAT crew were called to a boat ramp on the Old Pacific Highway at 8.06am after a car rolled from the ramp into the water.

There was no one inside the vehicle and there were no injuries.

The HAZMAT crew has deployed a boat to monitor the water for any possible fuel leaks while they wait for Marine Rescue to arrive and attempt to remove the car from the water.

Original story: A FIRE & Rescue Hazmat crew from Tweed Heads and other emergency serveices are at an incident where a car has rolled into the water at Brunswick Heads.

Fire & Rescue confirmed no-one was inside in the vehicle at the time it entered the water.

A spokeswoman said the vehicle entered the Brunswick River near the boat ramp.

The Hazmat crew from Fire & Rescue Tweed Heads is assisting at the incident.

It is understood the car is airtight, with no evidence of leaking.

"It is heading upstream," a Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

More to come.