A MOTHER says bullying at an overcrowded Gold Coast school drove her son to attempt suicide on three occasions.

Other concerned parents have also complained about bullying at Pimpama State Secondary College saying students were being hit, verbally abused and told to kill themselves.

Mother-of-three Kristy Bates said the bullying had a devastating impact on her teenage son last year.

"He tried to commit suicide three times," Ms Bates said.

"They not only verbally say it but have (said it) via text, Messenger, Facebook, et cetera."

Ms Bates said bullies had urged her son to kill himself on a number of occasions.

