Head-on crash involving truck and SUV claims man's life

A 45-year-old man died following a crash on Tweed Valley Way.

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has died following a horrific head-on crash involving a truck and an SUV at Tumbulgum earlier today.

NSW Police confirmed the man's death and that the driver on the tip-truck was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries. His condition was not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash, which happened at the rear of the local primary school, forced the closure of the road in both directions and detours remained in place as police investigate.

"About 7am this morning a truck and a car were involved in a head-on collision on the Tweed Valley Way (at Tumbulgum),” a police spokesperson said.

"As a result of the collision the 45-year-old male driver who was the sole occupant died at the scene.

"The driver of the truck has been conveyed to Gold Coast University Hospital with leg injuries. His condition is not considered to be life-threatening.”

The police spokesperson said the Crash Investigation Unit remained on scene.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses to contact Tweed/Byron Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.