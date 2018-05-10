Heading out on to the water for the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

THE SANCTUARY Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is back bigger than ever ahead of its milestone 30th anniversary showcase.

Boat enthusiasts will be able to see more than 300 exhibitors from industry's latest and leading brands and other marine products over four action packed days from May 24-27.

Catering to all boating lifestyles, the 2018 Show will also see the introduction of the brand-new Sports, Leisure and Fishing Boats precinct which will boast 5,000sqm of outdoor space dedicated entirely to trailer craft.

There will also be on-water sea trials for visitors to get hands-on experience of any item they are interested in from the Sports, Leisure and Fishing Boats precinct.

One exhibitor attendees can look forward to seeing at this year's show is Tweed Coast Marine.

Established in 1996, Tweed Coast Marine over the years has expanded to a huge under cover site and is now one of the largest and better stocked dealerships in South East Queensland.

The family owned and operated business is returning to the SCIBS this year with its latest range of new boats from 10ft to 37ft and various quality second hand packages.

We chat with Tweed Coast Marine founder Dan Andrew about what boating enthusiasts and first time boats users can expect at SCIBS:

Why have you decided to exhibit at SCIBS?

We used to always go there. We haven't been to this one in four or five years.

We're returning because they bought the trailer boat back to Sanctuary Cove and all our boats are trailer boats.

What can people expect to see at the Tweed Coast Marine exhibition at SCIBS?

We cover all your recreation boating, they're designed for recreation and family outings.

We're going to Misty Harbour pontoon boats, Haines Hunter and Quintrex aluminium boats on display.

We're going to be on display in the trailer boat section.

What do you enjoy most about exhibit at SCIBS?

The atmosphere, it's based around well known area and there's restaurants.

It's all in the one area.

For more information about Tweed Coast Marine, visit www.tweedcoast marine.com.au.