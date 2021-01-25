Health alert: Plea to get tested over NZ case fears

Travellers who have arrived into Queensland from New Zealand since January 14 are being urged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus and to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

The public health alert comes as Australia will halt travel to and from New Zealand after a woman was infected with the highly contagious South African variant.

She had since visited "a number" of locations in New Zealand.

The woman is confirmed as having the highly contagious new South African variant of SARS-CoV-2. She is believed to have acquired the virus while in hotel quarantine.

Contact tracing is underway in New Zealand.

Queensland Health said: "We are urging anyone who has returned from New Zealand to get tested immediately, even if you do not have symptoms and to quarantine until you receive a negative result."

⚠️ Public Health Alert: Queensland ⚠️



Queensland Health is asking anyone who has arrived in Queensland from New Zealand since 14 January 2021, including on green corridor flights, to get tested and quarantine until you receive a negative test result.https://t.co/YmJgm9ej7x pic.twitter.com/47pXyNaNNT — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) January 25, 2021

The alert includes anyone who has arrived into Queensland from New Zealand on green corridor flights.

People who are unsure if they need to get tested or to isolate should call 13 HEALTH.

For information about testing clinics: health.qld.gov.au

"New Zealand recorded a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in a returned traveller who tested positive after completing 14 days of hotel quarantine. The woman has since visited a number of locations in New Zealand," Queensland Health said in the alert.

"The woman is confirmed to have the South African variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious than previous variants.

"We are urging anyone who has returned from New Zealand to get tested immediately, even if you do not have symptoms and to quarantine until you receive a negative result.

"Contact tracing is currently underway by New Zealand Health authorities."

Originally published as Health alert: Plea to get tested over NZ case fears