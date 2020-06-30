Health boss urges people to avoid going to Victoria

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones is urging people to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones is urging people to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

AS HOLIDAY makers start to plan what to do during the school break, parents are being urged to reconsider going to Victoria as COVID-19 outbreaks continue.

School holidays in NSW are just around the corner, Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive, Wayne Jones, said it was imperative that North Coast residents keep up the good work.

With the announcement the Queensland borders will reopen to everyone but Victorian residents from July 10, Mr Jones said people still needed to remain vigilant as the threat of the pandemic continues.

He said it was critical people continued to maintain physical distancing, continue with good hand hygiene, and if you have even mild COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

“The local community has done an amazing job maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene over the last few months,” Mr Jones said.

“But we certainly don’t want to have what’s happening in parts of Victoria being repeated here.

“With the extra freedom of travel and the likelihood of seeing more friends and family, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant.

“I encourage anyone, local or visiting tourists, if you have even mild symptoms, please go get a free test at your local testing clinic and stay in until you get the result.”

NSW Health are urging residents to not travel to parts of Victoria that have seen recent increases in COVID-19 activity.

These areas are being closely monitored, and interventions to prevent further transmissions from these areas are being implemented by the Victorian Government.

More information is available at: www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/response-outbreaks-covid-19.

Non-essential travel between Melbourne and New South Wales is strongly discouraged.

In addition, restrictions on workers and visitors who have been in Melbourne in the previous 14 days to high risk settings have been implemented.

Further restrictions may be implemented as the situation evolves.

“If you are visiting family or friends in Victoria, I would urge you to reconsider the need to travel,” Mr Jones said.

“If travel is essential, for compassionate or other reasons, please do the right thing and self-isolate for two weeks when you return and get a test if you’re feeling even a little bit unwell.”

A full list of COVID-19 testing clinics is available here: www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/clinics.aspx