Health department issues warning over flying foxes

Residents are being urged not to handle injured or dead flying foxes and microbats. Picture: Tony Gough

A HEALTH warning has been issued over an rise illnesses caused by flying foxes and microbats.

A statement released by the Northern NSW Local Health District revealed 10 people had either been scratched or bitten by flying foxes or microbats across the Mid North Coast and Northern NSW Local Health Districts.

The statement is warning residents to avoid touching injured or dead creatures.

Assistant Director North Coast Public Health Unit, Greg Bell, said members of the

community should not handle flying foxes or microbats unless they have been

trained, vaccinated against rabies and use the proper protective equipment.

“If you find an injured or distressed flying fox or bat, do not attempt to handle it

yourself. Call your local wildlife rescue service,” Mr Bell said.

“Australian bat lyssavirus, while very rare, is a serious infection similar to

rabies, that has been found in flying foxes and microbats, including on the North

Coast.

“If you are bitten or scratched by a flying fox or bat, immediately wash the wound

gently but thoroughly with soap and water, apply an antiseptic such as povidone-

iodine, and consult a doctor as soon as possible to assess the need for further

treatment.”

NSW Health provides post-exposure rabies vaccinations for people in NSW who

have been bitten or scratched by bats.

This is in addition to routine management of the wound, with proper cleaning reducing the risk of infection.

“In the event of an extreme heat stress or starvation event affecting bat populations,

people should follow the directions given by wildlife rescue co-ordinators,” Mr Bell

said.

For more information regarding safely handling flying foxes, visit the NSW Health

website https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/factsheets/Pages/flying-

foxes.aspx.

For more information on Australian Bat Lyssavirus, visit the NSW Health website

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/Rabies-Australian-Bat-

Lyssavirus-Infection.aspx