Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital has been revealed.

WORK on the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital is expected to start by the end of the year and is "on track” to be completed by 2022.

According to a statement from NSW Health, bulk earthworks, services and roads will be the initial steps taken after the first stage of the State Significant Development application is granted.

The second development application is expected to be lodged in mid-2019 "with a view to commencing the main building works on the site by the end of 2019”.

Meanwhile, the Northern NSW Local Health District has confirmed "a range of community health and other out-of-hospital services will continue to be delivered in the Tweed Heads area, following the transfer of hospital services to the new Tweed Valley Hospital”.

"We are focussed on working closely with health providers and partners to develop the right mix of health services that will support ongoing patient needs in the Tweed Heads area,” Chief Executive Wayne Jones said.

"A HealthOne model is among the options being considered to deliver a range of community health and other outreach services to the community in Tweed Heads and the surrounding areas.”

Mr Jones said the health district was working with clinicians, operational staff and community members to ensure that they get the planning of the healthcare services right.

Services being considering to remain at the existing site include allied health, Aboriginal health services, breast screens, child and family health services, chronic disease management, mental health services, podiatry, community nursing and oral health.

"The outcomes of the planning process will ensure the right services are available to suit the healthcare needs of the Tweed Heads community,” a spokesperson said.