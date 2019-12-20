Menu
Health expert shares tips to keep cool ahead of hot days

Jodie Callcott
20th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
WITH temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees in parts of Northern NSW on

Saturday, the North Coast Public Health Unit is again reminding people to

take necessary action to keep cool to avoid overheating.

Assistant Director NCPHU Greg Bell said the combined effects of persistent bushfire smoke and soaring temperatures meant vulnerable people should take extra precautions.

“Hot weather and poor air quality are a recipe for severe illness unless people take

simple precautions,” Mr Bell said.

“We are urging people to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, to

minimise physical activity, to keep well hydrated and reduce their exposure to smoky

air where possible.

“It’s important for vulnerable people with underlying heart and lung conditions or

asthma, and pregnant women to heed these warnings.

“Hot weather puts a lot of strain on the body, causes dehydration and can make

underlying health conditions worse. It also causes heat stress and heat stroke.

“It’s also really important to stay in regular contact with elderly neighbours, friends

and relatives because they may be more vulnerable to the heat.

“Signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, tiredness, irritability, thirst, fainting,

muscle pains or cramps, headache, changes in skin colour, rapid pulse, shallow

breathing, vomiting and confusion,” he said.

Mr Bell said it’s important to get to a cool place quickly if symptoms occur. People

showing severe signs of heat-related illness should seek urgent medical attention, in

an emergency situation call Triple 0.

To stay well in the heat, people should:

  • stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, usually from 11am to 4pm,
  • stay cool, either in an airconditioned location or using fans and keeping curtains shut to help keep the heat out of your home,
  • minimise physical activity, and
  • drink plenty of water.
Tweed Daily News

