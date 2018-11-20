Menu
Login
The site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.
The site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.
Health

Health Infrastructure releases consultation survey results

Rick Koenig
by
20th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

RESULTS of a two-week survey by Health Infrastructure to determine the community's key priorities for the new Tweed Valley Hospital have been published online.

According to the survey results, environmental sustainability, car parking, and potential traffic congestion were the top three priorities named by residents.

Approximately 94 per cent of those responding strongly agreed or agreed that there should be "sufficient and specialised car parking” in the right places to meet the needs of the hospital.

A further 94 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that the facility should not increase traffic congestion to surrounding roads and "should take advantage of future road connections”.

Environmental sustainability was the number one concern, with 93 per cent of respondents strongly agreeing or agreeing that the facility should embrace environmentally sustainable strategies such as renewable energy.

Other concerns included expanded retail opportunities, additional hospital services, community gardens, family spaces and future growth.

Health Infrastructure said more than 1000 people were involved in the consultation between September 17 and September 30, which included nine community pop-ups with residents sending in 509 survey responses.

health tweed hospital tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Joan Nicoll honoured by Tennis NSW for commitment to sport

    Joan Nicoll honoured by Tennis NSW for commitment to sport

    News Tennis NSW presented the prestigious Service to Tennis award to the tennis star

    Complaints about NBN on the rise

    Complaints about NBN on the rise

    News Region's businesses losing time, money due to faults

    Tweed divers search waters in baby death investigation

    Tweed divers search waters in baby death investigation

    Crime Police are assisting Queensland Police at Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

    GALLERY: Kingscliff High School students celebrate

    GALLERY: Kingscliff High School students celebrate

    News Year 12 students celebrated their school formal

    Local Partners