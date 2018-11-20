Health Infrastructure releases consultation survey results

The site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

RESULTS of a two-week survey by Health Infrastructure to determine the community's key priorities for the new Tweed Valley Hospital have been published online.

According to the survey results, environmental sustainability, car parking, and potential traffic congestion were the top three priorities named by residents.

Approximately 94 per cent of those responding strongly agreed or agreed that there should be "sufficient and specialised car parking” in the right places to meet the needs of the hospital.

A further 94 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that the facility should not increase traffic congestion to surrounding roads and "should take advantage of future road connections”.

Environmental sustainability was the number one concern, with 93 per cent of respondents strongly agreeing or agreeing that the facility should embrace environmentally sustainable strategies such as renewable energy.

Other concerns included expanded retail opportunities, additional hospital services, community gardens, family spaces and future growth.

Health Infrastructure said more than 1000 people were involved in the consultation between September 17 and September 30, which included nine community pop-ups with residents sending in 509 survey responses.