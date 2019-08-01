Health members walk off the job at Tweed

NOT HAPPY: Members of the Health Services Union at Tweed Heads joined colleagues across NSW by walking off the job over safety concerns in hospitals.

ABOUT 50 members of the Tweed branch of the Health Services Union left their post today, protesting a complacent attitude to their safety at work.

The Tweed members were joined by compatriots across the state who held a strike for four hours.

Issues with the NSW Health Department's lack of care for the safety of health workers at NSW hospitals was the reason for the strike.

HSU Tweed sub-branch vice president Simon Ash said members were fed up with their concerns being ignored.

"The big issue is safety for all of our staff, all of our visitors and for our patients,” he said.

"Basically we just want to get home safe at the end of the day and we want a safe workplace and it is not being provided to us.”

Mr Ash said members in Tweed Heads and across the state were being exposed to dangerous situations on a regular basis.

"I know with some of our members, they are dealing quite frequently with edge-weapons such as knives,” he said.

"I know of an incident at the end of December when a crazed mental patient armed with a knife came in and nearly stabbed two of the security officers who, as a result, are both suffering from PTSD and have only recently returned to work.”

Extra staffing and more protection, including body-cameras and restraining tools, could be used to help curb these incidents, Mr Ash said.

He said members of the union had tried to engage the health department over safety concerns but were disappointed more had not been done.

HSU member Matt Millard spoke with The Tweed Daily News about an incident he suffered six years ago.

"We had a patient in the staff room after hours, I tried to ask him to leave and he pulled a knife, tried to stab myself and ... a nurse.

"Police took statements and... was going ahead to have him charged but six months later we got a letter from the public prosecutor saying because of the mental-health fact they didn't think they would get a conviction so he was let off scot-free.”

"When they refused to prosecute after a serious incident like that, I think it is disgusting.”

Mr Millard said he joined the protest to ensure concerns he and his fellow members have were heard.

And he wanted those he worked with to feel safe and know they would go home to their families at the end of their shift in one piece.

"We have colleagues now that have been diagnosed with post traumatic stress (disorder),” Mr Millard said.

"They just don't feel safe and they have no support off work and it is horrible how they are treated.”