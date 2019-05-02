Health NSW and local health district roles explained

The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital has been revealed.

The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital has been revealed.

THE Northern NSW Local Health District (NNLHD) has explained the difference in roles between itself and NSW Health Infrastructure for the Tweed Valley Hospital project.

During a Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Tuesday, NNLHD Clinical Operations director Lynne Weir said Health Infrastructure would build the hospital while the local health district would run its operational services.

"Our responsibility is to run all of the operational services of the LHD, strategic and everyday,” she said.

"Health Infrastructure's role is to build the building. They work closely with the local health districts to build the infrastructure that provides the services. Planning those services is the LHD's responsibility.”

Ms Weir said the NNLHD had already started planning the services needed at the new Tweed Valley Hospital to meet the demands of the ageing population.

She said the addition of cancer services such as radiation oncology and interventional cardiology would be "great for the community” who previously needed to travel to the Gold Coast for care.

Ms Weir said when the hospital build was completed, a handover period would begin where the LHD would perform checks, create communications strategies and recruit employees who have since been trained to work with the hospital's new equipment.

Two modern operating theatres to be installed at the existing Tweed Hospital will also help employees transition to the new facilitiy.

"You're into a brand new building, the first patient that comes through the doors, you need to be able to look after them,” Ms Weir said.